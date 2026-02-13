Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/02/2026

The closure of PM Law Group, which stopped trading last week, and its potential impact on borrowers and brokers was the most read this week.

The shuttering of the 600-strong firm, which offered personal injury will and conveyancing services, has left some buyers and sellers in limbo, with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Gordons – a law firm helping the SRA – and the Home Buying and Selling Council stepping in to give customers and mortgage professionals advice on next steps.

Other stories that piqued readers’ interest were photos from the illustrious British Later Life Lending Awards, the Treasury opening a consultation on the appointed representative (AR) regime and Family Building Society adding a 100% loan-to-value (LTV) family mortgage.