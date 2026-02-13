Create Account
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/02/2026

Anna Sagar
February 13, 2026
February 13, 2026
The closure of PM Law Group, which stopped trading last week, and its potential impact on borrowers and brokers was the most read this week.

The shuttering of the 600-strong firm, which offered personal injury will and conveyancing services, has left some buyers and sellers in limbo, with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Gordons – a law firm helping the SRA – and the Home Buying and Selling Council stepping in to give customers and mortgage professionals advice on next steps.

Other stories that piqued readers’ interest were photos from the illustrious British Later Life Lending Awards, the Treasury opening a consultation on the appointed representative (AR) regime and Family Building Society adding a 100% loan-to-value (LTV) family mortgage.

 

PM Law Group closure: council offers support for borrowers and brokers

The new-build energy advantage

Unseen photos from the British Later Life Lending Awards 2026

Homeowners increasingly looking for ways to use housing wealth in later life

Treasury consults on additional FCA and FOS oversight for appointed representatives

Mortgage Rule Review and the ‘shape of affordability’ – Burke

You cannot boil the ocean with AI – Matthews

Family BS adds 100% LTV mortgage for FTBs

First-time buyer mortgage volumes reach highest level on record

DIFF podcast: For the first time in my life, I am second-guessing my actions

Potential first-time buyers underestimate ability to get on housing ladder, BSA finds

