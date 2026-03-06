Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/03/2026

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 6, 2026
Updated:
March 6, 2026
The potential impact on mortgage pricing due to the US-Iran conflict was the most read this week.

As oil and gas prices go up, experts say it could put more pressure on inflation and lower the momentum of base rate cuts, meaning swap rates remain higher, slowing the downward momentum of mortgage pricing.

Insights into the Renters’ Rights Act, reactions to the Spring Statement and limited company transaction figures were also among the most popular stories with readers.

 

US-Iran conflict clouds rate cut outlook for mortgage borrowers

Renters’ Rights Act: what we all need to watch for from May – Rudolf

Santander intros sub-4% mortgages for small-deposit borrowers

Lack of ‘fireworks’ in Spring Statement a welcome relief but stamp duty remains a barrier

Lenders reprice mortgages amid conflict uncertainty

Brewster named interim CEO of LHV Bank in board and management reshuffle

Limited company transactions make up nearly half of BTL house purchases in 2025

Opening the door to homeownership, not to risk – Davies

Pivotal Growth’s Copland announces retirement

Around four in 10 mortgage applications were for 4x salary in 2025

