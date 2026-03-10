Solar energy becomes most wanted asset for people buying new builds

Solar has eclipsed low-carbon technologies as the most wanted asset for people buying newly built houses.

This comes after a nationally representative survey of 2,500 adults conducted by E.ON found that 75% of British people would prefer to buy a newly built house with solar panels over than one without, and 68% believe solar panels should be mandatory on all newly built houses.

These findings have come ahead of the government’s expected publication of the new Future Homes Standard (FHS), which will update building regulations. The purpose of the FHS is to ensure that new builds are built to higher energy-efficiency standards, with rooftop solar expected to play a significant role.

Solar is Britain’s most wanted low-carbon technology, with 72% of people wanting to use solar over heat pumps, electric vehicle (EV) charging (both with 41% support), and battery storage, which 38% of people supported using. This is likely because two-thirds of people have said paying a small increase on the purchase price of a newly built property would be a consideration if it ensures energy bills will stay lower in the long term, as 85% of people surveyed view predictable, fixed electricity costs as important to them when choosing a home.

Chris Norbury, CEO of E.ON UK, said: “It is clear people expect low-carbon technologies as standard in new-build houses. They are switched on to what smart home solutions can do for them, and our research shows they understand solar panels can help maximise savings by generating the energy needed to make the most of other assets such as batteries and heat pumps.”

There was also overwhelming support for government policy to ensure that new homes are designed to cut energy bills, with 87% of people supporting this statement, which highlights the current standards that reflect buyers’ requirements. Despite this, only 13% of people were aware of the new FHS that is expected, but there is an opportunity to ensure the government policy is more in line with buyers’ requirements.

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

Norbury added: “The Future Homes Standard is a vital opportunity to ensure new houses aren’t just energy efficient on paper, but designed to help people take control of their energy use and lower their bills. This cannot be achieved without solar panels. By mandating solar panels in quantities that deliver sufficient generation for each property, the government has an opportunity to help people significantly cut their energy bills while reducing network pressure, increasing energy security and creating more green jobs.”

Currently, newly built houses without additional energy features cost around £1,797 per year for power and heating. However, adding the minimum solar required under current part L standards reduces this fee by £100.