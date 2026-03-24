Box Socials, a social media content creation tool for advisers, has made its closed beta programme public after a rise in demand for its services.

The platform has been designed for financial, mortgage and insurance advisers and provides pre-written social media posts in compliance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules. The company said this would allow advisers to maintain an online presence without spending a significant amount of time on content creation.

The firm claims users can create up to five weeks of content in minutes.

Participants of the beta programme have given the platform positive feedback on its usability and relevance, particularly for smaller firms and sole traders.

It has been tested by the mortgage and IFA network New Leaf Distribution, which has approved posts created by the platform, to ensure advisers can share content without further compliance checks.

Gemma Harvey, founder of Box Socials, said the platform would address a challenge faced by advisers and support wider digital adoption.

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She said: “Many brokers know they need to be visible online, but they either don’t have the time or aren’t confident in what they can and can’t say. Box Socials removes that barrier by giving them compliant, ready-to-use content that’s branded to their business.

“Advisers can create up to five weeks of social media content in under five minutes, which is a game-changer for busy brokers trying to balance client work with marketing.

“We’re on a mission to get all advisers online by making social media posting fast and affordable for everyone.”

As part of the beta phase, the firm is offering a discounted annual subscription of £195 using the code BOX75, available until 31 March 2026. Harvey said all revenue generated during the beta period would be reinvested to develop the platform further.

Box Socials is also offering a three-day free trial for new users.

The company is seeking investment to support its next phase of growth, including plans for additional features such as TikTok content, video marketing tools and downloadable blog content.

Harvey added: “The feedback so far has shown there is a real need for this in the market. The next step is to build on that and expand the platform, so advisers have even more ways to engage their audience.”