Mortgage Magic completes full lender integration and launches secure alternative to web browsers

Intermediary platform Mortgage Magic has successfully completed full lender integration, allowing brokers to submit cases without leaving the system.

The provider has also launched a Secured Portal feature alongside this to prioritise broker security when sharing information.

Mortgage Magic said brokers typically relied on standard web browsers to access CRM and sourcing tools, which usually had cache conflicts, third-party tracking and potential vulnerabilities, which could put sensitive client data at risk.

The Secured Portal is a desktop application with bank-grade security protocols, which can be installed directly.

The standalone portal has been designed to replace traditional web browsers and protect data from usual theft or hijacking.

Mortgage Magic said it also prevented the freezing, lagging and errors caused by overloaded web browsers and provided access to the Mortgage Magic and Finance Magic systems.

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It is immediately available for all active Mortgage Magic and Finance Magic subscribers.

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said: “We are processing highly sensitive financial data, yet the industry standard has been to access this through the same web browsers used for everyday internet surfing.

“With the launch of our Secured Portal, we are taking brokers off the public web. By bypassing standard browsers, we completely eliminate the daily frustrations of cache-related freezing and lagging. More importantly, combined with our full lender integration, we have created a closed, bank-grade ecosystem where privacy is absolute, tracking is non-existent, and customer data is shielded from standard browser-based hack attempts.”

The firm recently announced a 90% discount on its Prometheus platform to support mortgage firms led by women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.