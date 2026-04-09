ModaMortgages boosts BTL range; Nottingham BS makes criteria changes – round-up

ModaMortgages has launched a limited-edition range of two- and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let (BTL) deals for single-dwelling properties, with rates starting from 3.39%.

The range also features two- and five-year fixed products that are suitable for house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties with up to six bedrooms or units, with rates from 3.49%.

All products are available to individual and limited company landlords, with the lender offering free valuations across its entire range.

Roger Morris, ModaMortgages’ group distribution director, said: “In a period when so much feels uncertain, I’m delighted we can provide some certainty by launching this new range of limited-edition products.

“With markets changing daily, landlords want options they can understand and rely on. We remain committed to offering the solutions and support that brokers and their clients need to feel like they’re on solid ground, even when the sands keep shifting.”

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Nottingham BS ups BTL mortgage term and widens range

Meanwhile, Nottingham Building Society has extended its BTL mortgage term from 35 years to 40 years and opened up its range to first-time landlords.

Matt Kingston, sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We’re focused on making thoughtful changes that reflect how the property market actually works today, while maintaining responsible lending standards.”