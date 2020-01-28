British Specialist Lending Awards nomination deadline approaching

The nomination deadline for the British Specialist Lending Awards is 28 February 2020.

The awards celebrate the exceptional efforts of the best performing individuals in the specialist sector of the UK mortgage industry.

Multiple people can be nominated across different categories.

Accolades are given to individuals working in a range of non-mainstream areas, who have truly gone beyond expectation and demonstrated excellence over the course of the preceding 12 months.

Specialist Lending Solutions believes it is good for the individual, the industry and ultimately the consumer to recognise and flag excellence in the market.

Judging process

Successful candidates are nominated by members of the specialist lending market and then interviewed by a panel of experts from the industry.

Judging day is 2 April 2020 – all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards is taking place on 13 May 2020 at Hilton Bankside.

