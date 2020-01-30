You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Former-Amicus heads launch M&G-backed lender

by:
  • 30/01/2020
  • 0
Former-Amicus heads launch M&G-backed lender
Atelier Capital Partners has launched into the short-term lending and development finance market backed by funds managed by M&G Investments.

 

The business was founded by former Amicus Property Finance managing director Keith Aldridge (pictured) and ex-Amicus Finance chief operating officer Chris Gardner, along with Graham Emmett who was previously managing director – head of European real estate debt at HIG Capital.

It offers short-term and development finance for up to 24 months to professional small and medium-sized developers and property companies.

Loans are available from £500,000 up to £10m with retained, rolled and serviced interest options available.

Funding will be primarily on schemes and assets on brownfield sites that support urban regeneration and the ‘upcycling’ of UK real estate assets.

Altelier said it has already committed more than £25m of lending to date for land acquisition, light and heavy refurbishment, development, auction and more general commercial purposes.

M&G Investments is providing significant capital to lend and has also provided equity to the business, with the investment made on behalf of M&G’s pension fund and institutional clients.

Atelier Capital Partners chief operating officer Chris Gardner said: “Short-term property finance is one of the most dynamic sectors in the UK and has gone from strength to strength during the past decade.”

M&G Investments head of institutional fixed income William Nicoll added: “As the backbone to the UK economy, access to short-term finance is essential for small and medium-sized developers and property management companies to invest in and regenerate sites across the country.

“Providing institutional capital for this sector on a short-term basis will provide the sector with greater stability and we also expect it to generate income for our pension fund and institutional investors.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
SME builders’ workloads fall in Q4

Workloads for small building companies fell in the final quarter of 2019 but builders are more optimistic for 2020 a...

Close