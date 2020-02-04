You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

HTB updates BTL and semi-commercial offering as Aspen launches flat rate products – round-up

  • 04/02/2020
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) Specialist Mortgages has revised its buy-to-let and semi-commercial offering following feedback from its broker partners.

 

The lender’s rate card now provides figures for loans up to £5m, an increase from £3m previously. Loans from £5m to £15m will be priced on application.  

For loan sizes between £500,000 and £5m rates start at 3.78 per cent for two-year fixed and 4.09 per cent for five-year fixed.  

Also, the semi-commercial offering has been expanded to allow properties where the residential value is at least 50 per cent of the value of the whole property, previously only properties where the residential value was at least 60 per cent were permissible.  

Alex Upton, sales director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, said: “We already consider our lending offer to be market-leading in terms of flexibility and ability to cater for complex propositions however we always listen to feedback.  

“This refresh gives our brokers additional certainty from the outset of what we can offer, empowering them to deliver fantastic and bespoke finance solutions to their clients.” 

 

 

Aspen Bridging launches flat rate products 

Aspen Bridging has made changes to the interest rate structure of its new 2020 product card with the introduction of flat rate products without exit fees. 

The company said it would create “greater clarity” by offering Prime and Development Exit as well as Standard & Finish & Exit products across residential, commercial and mixed development applications, with clear rates displayed up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).  

Flat rates are offered at 0.89 per cent at 80 per cent LTV, 0.84 per cent at 75 per cent LTV and 0.79 per cent at 70 per cent LTV.  

Loans are offered from £200,000 to £4m in hand with terms running from six to 18 months, this offering is also available to foreign nationals and companies. 

In addition, the starting interest rate of its Stepped Rate Product has been cut to 0.44 per cent with low rate terms running from three to six months. 

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging, said: “We have always operated and prepared our quotes with complete transparency, but we felt it was imperative to move to offer competitive flat rate products and make reductions on the stepped rates. This offers brokers and client two clear options from the start. 

“With these substantial changes we are looking to maximise volume and double our lending in 2020, having achieved a similar feat in 2019. We have said we will always adapt to deliver market leading products and services, and this is the next stage in our development.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

