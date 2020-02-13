Two weeks left to nominate for The British Specialist Lending Awards

The deadline to nominate someone for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards is Friday 28 February.

Multiple people can be nominated across different categories.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 celebrates the efforts of the best performing individuals in the specialist sector of the UK mortgage industry. The awards go to those working in a range of non-mainstream areas who have demonstrated excellence over the last 12 months.

The successful candidates will be nominated by members of the specialist lending market, and voted on by a panel of experts from the industry.

The judging day is on 2 April 2020 and all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards is taking place on 13 May 2020 at Hilton Bankside.

Please visit https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/nominate/?pfat=1b314f5875f044fc8d8c5382544f12b6 to nominate someone.

