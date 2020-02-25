You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

UTB extends facial recognition ID verification service to bridging

by:
  • 25/02/2020
  • 0
UTB extends facial recognition ID verification service to bridging
United Trust Bank (UTB) has extended the use of its electronic facial recognition ID verification service to bridging customers.

 

The system, based on a bespoke smartphone app, was rolled out to UTB’s mortgage customers in September 2019.

Customers borrowing £1m or less are able to use the Nivo app and save themselves time and inconvenience and verification takes just 90 seconds to complete, the lender said.

However, customers can choose to meet a UTB representative to go through the identity verification process in the traditional manner if they prefer.

Identity is verified by using facial recognition AI to compare an applicant to their nominated document such as a passport, driving license or national ID card.

United Trust Bank commercial director – bridging Gavin Diamond noted that introducing the verification service for qualifying bridging loans will make the application process quicker and easier for customers and their brokers.

“UTB’s mortgage customers have been benefitting from the service since September and we have been working closely with Nivo to enable the innovative service to be applied across more of our products,” he said.

“At UTB we are keen to introduce innovative FinTech solutions where they help to streamline and simplify customer and broker journeys,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landlord confidence sees post-election boost – Paragon

Landlords are feeling renewed confidence for their lettings business, portfolio capital values and the broader financial market following the December...

Close