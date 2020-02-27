You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Masthaven launches online broker portal for short-term lending

  • 27/02/2020
Masthaven has launched a digital broker portal for its short-term lending division, which will give quick quotes and instant decisions in principle (DIPs).

 

Brokers will be able to apply for cases online and then monitor progress through the hub.

Auto-filling forms, document upload facilities and direct access to key documentation are other features of the portal.

The new portal is available to the whole adviser market and has been shaped by broker feedback after a test phase with Masthaven’s premier panel brokers, the lender said.

During the portal’s test phase, Masthaven issued its first bridging loan originating solely from the system’s automated DIP function.

Masthaven said the new facility is part of its ongoing investment in technology.

Account managers remain in the field and the Masthaven team will still be available to support brokers.

Jon Hall, chief commercial officer at Masthaven, said: “We recognise the power of technology and will continue to invest in tools that simplify and speed up the end-to-end loan process wherever possible. But the human element of any loan application is even more valuable to us.

“This is why we have developed our brand-new portal – to improve and enhance broker workloads so they can run their businesses more effectively, freeing up additional time to support customers face-to-face when needed.

“This is just one step we’re taking this year to emphasise that we’re a digitally-focused lender with a human approach to product and lending decisions, fully supporting brokers at every touchpoint.”

 

