Commercial Finance

Brightstar restructures as Christofi takes stake in Sirius

  • 05/03/2020
Brightstar and Sirius Property Finance have restructured as a result of co-founder Nicholas Christofi taking a minority stake in Sirius.

 

Sirius, which was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Brightstar, will now be trading as a separate limited company with Christofi (pictured) leading the business.

Brightstar will retain a majority ownership stake in the broker firm which it formed in 2016 to focus on arranging loans over £1m for high net worth individuals.

A statement from the firms said Christofi “will now have a significant interest in the company as he expands his role as managing director of Sirius Property Finance”.

The size and value of Christofi’s shareholding in Sirius has not been revealed.

Since its formation Sirius added a second London office and a base in Manchester, both of which it expanded in the autumn.

 

Significant moment

Rob Jupp, group CEO at Brightstar Group, says: “This change to our group structure might be a technical change on paper, but it represents a significant moment in our journey of growth and recognises the fantastic success that Nick has had in building Sirius from scratch.

“I’d like to congratulate Nick on his new role and look forward to working together to deliver even more success in the future.”

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder of Sirius Property Finance, said the firm had only been in a position to exist because of the backing of the Brightstar Group.

“I am really excited about the next chapter for our business and look forward to continuing to work with Brightstar Financial to deliver more success to the group,” he added.

 

