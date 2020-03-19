You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 postponed

by:
  • 19/03/2020
  • 0
British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 postponed
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 has been postponed until October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

As a result of the latest government advice to avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel, Specialist Lending Solutions has taken the decision to postpone the British Specialist Lending Awards which was due to take place on Wednesday 13 May.

The welfare and safety of all guests, sponsors, suppliers and colleagues is our top priority and we therefore feel this is the most appropriate course of action in the current climate.

This, however, is only a postponement and the Awards has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday 28 October at the Hilton Bankside, London.

 

Nominations and judging

A record 4,227 nominations were received for the awards and the finalist shortlists were released earlier this month.

Judging interviews will still be conducted on 2 April as per the published schedule but completed remotely.

All table and sponsorship bookings will also be carried forward to the new date.

Specialist Lending Solutions managing director Iain Cartlidge said: “Society is facing an unprecedented challenge and therefore postponement of the awards is in line with government advice.

“That said, we believe it is important to celebrate the exceptional efforts of the best performing individuals in the specialist sector of the UK mortgage industry.

“These awards will go to those individuals working in a range of non-mainstream areas who have truly gone beyond expectations and demonstrated excellence over the course of the preceding 12 months, and that is why we have been very motivated to ensure that this important event takes place later in the year.

“We look forward to welcoming the specialist lending community together on 28 October to celebrate the successes of the sector.”

 

 

