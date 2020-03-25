You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

Roma Finance stops new business due to Covid-19 restrictions

  • 25/03/2020
Roma Finance has temporarily stopped accepting new business applications following the government's implementation of coronavirus-related restrictions.

 

However, the lender said it would be prioritising its pipeline cases through to completion.

Roma said movement restrictions had impacted how valuers can inspect properties and that solicitors working from home were unable to witness and advise on legal charges. 

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director at Roma Finance, said: “The decision is a prudent one at this time but rest assured Roma Finance remains committed to the bridging, development finance and buy-to-let lending sectors.  

“We’ll be launching new products to help kickstart the market as soon as the government’s restrictions are lifted.”

These restrictions have seen many lenders suspend in-person valuations until further notice, while Vida has also been forced to stop accepting new applications.

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

