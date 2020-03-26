You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Vector Capital provides £3.3m for four housing developments

by:
  • 26/03/2020
  • 0
Vector Capital provides £3.3m for four housing developments
Vector Capital has provided £3.3m of development loans to the Goldcrest Group for four new housing developments.

 

The developments are located in Woburn Sands and Aspley Heath, Bedfordshire. 

With a combined value of £10.7m, the properties across four sites feature 13 apartments at Woburn with a gross development value of £6.5m; two semi-detached homes in Aspley Heath with a value of £1.4m; and the barn-style house at Aspley Heath, with a value of £1.3m.  

A further detached property site remains land banked, subject to an appeal for apartments, with a current value £1.5m. 

The barn-style house at Aspley Heath has just been completed and features four double bedrooms, a detached double garage, gated parking and a rear garden on a 0.3 acre plot. The site was formerly a scout hut. 

The development loans were used to finance the four sites and will provide ongoing funding for the construction of the properties.  

The loan has been secured against first charges with a 68 per cent loan to value (LTV) over four years.  

Agam Jain, managing director of Vector Capital, said: “The development loans were processed in under 21 days from the initial application to the drawdown of funds.  

We are looking forward to working with the group on their future developments.”  

Matt Evans, director of Goldcrest Group, said: “We continue to grow in strength due to the flexible funding provided by Vector Capital. We have found them extremely efficient and responsive as our financial requirements arise.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Castle Trust recruits director of property credit risk

Castle Trust has recruited Phil Dabbs as the lender’s director of property credit risk.

Close