You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

F4B and Grosvenor Funding provide bridge after coronavirus scuppers BTL deal

by:
  • 02/04/2020
  • 0
F4B and Grosvenor Funding provide bridge after coronavirus scuppers BTL deal
First 4 Bridging (F4B) and Grosvenor Funding have secured a four-day completion on a bridging loan facility to allow a borrower to finalise a first charge buy-to-let purchase which was under threat due to the fallout from Covid-19.

 

First 4 Bridging was approached by the borrower after his initial deal was terminated because the original lender suddenly withdrew the loan due to funding and transactional restrictions.  

Contracts had already been exchanged on the buy-to-let purchase in Oxford, with a property value of £875,000 and loan amount of £450,000, before F4B was contacted to seek an alternative lending solution.  

The specialist distributor worked with Grosvenor Funding to resolve the situation. 

Myles Williams, CEO of First 4 Bridging, said: “We are currently operating in unprecedented times as lenders are understandably having to constantly review product ranges, criteria and operational functionality.  

“Such cases also underline the value attached to the strength of relationships between specialist distributors and lenders and how, even in uncertain times, we can still pull together to get deals done in a timely manner to satisfy a range of client requirements.” 

Jonathan Caplan, CEO at Grosvenor Funding, added: “More than ever, this shows how important an experienced and knowledgeable specialist distributor is to brokers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Lenders should be clear that mortgage holidays are available to those in arrears, MPs say

Bank and building society websites should make it clear that three-month mortgage holidays are available to all including those in...

Close