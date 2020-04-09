UTB launches digital security checks for mortgages

In what the bank claims to be an industry first, customers will be given the latest copy of a mortgage illustration and asked to confirm specific details. They will also need to complete biometric ID verification which includes facial recognition and fingerprint mapping.

This process can be completed at any time and will be triggered by the UTB underwriting team just before the mortgage offer is issued.

Although the bank will still be able to do security checks over the telephone, digital checks will become its preferred method, it said.

Buster Tolfree, commercial director – mortgages at United Trust Bank, said: “Many brokers are having to change their normal operational practices to adapt to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Moving more elements of our application process to digital alternatives helps us to maintain service levels with fewer staff in the office and whilst social distancing is restricting travel. However, the benefits of a slick, efficient processing system will continue when everyday life eventually returns to normal.”