Bridging

  • 21/04/2020
Bridging lender Albatross Capital launches
Albatross Capital, a new bridging lender, has launched to the market and will be offering second charge mortgages, development finance and auction lending.

 

The lender was founded by Lewis Casserley and Jordan FearnleBrown who have  already been providing bridging finance for two years through Edgarley Finance. 

They both have previous experience in the investment and financial advice sectors. 

 

Product offerings 

Albatross Capitals offers bridging loans up to 75 per cent gross development value (GDV) with loan amounts from £26,000 to £15m. These loans have a maximum term of 18 months. 

Its second charge loans are offered up to 70 per cent GDV, with amounts also from £26,000 to £15m. The terms for these loans are 24 months. 

Albatross’ development funding loans are available for commercial and residential properties and interest can be rolled up if a sale is required. This is offered up to 70 per cent GDV and has a maximum term of 24 months. 

According to its website, the company promises to make a loan decision in 24 hours and provide funding in five days. 

 

