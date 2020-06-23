You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

First 4 Bridging and Paradigm add to specialist panels

  • 23/06/2020
Specialist distributors First 4 Bridging (F4B) and Paradigm Mortgage Services have made additions to their lending panels.

 

F4B has added Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) to its panel offering intermediary partners and introducers access to the bank’s range of specialist mortgages including bridging, refurbishment, development exit finance, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and semi-commercial mortgages.

The announcement follows an evaluation of specialist lending practices during the coronavirus pandemic, and a review of F4B’s lending panel, the firm said.

Steve Swyny, head of Sales at F4B, said: “We remain in the midst of a challenging period which has led to all lenders being taken out of their comfort zone and tested to the max.

“Many specialist lenders have enhanced their reputations during this period, but it’s also fair to say that some have been found wanting.

“As a specialist distributor, it’s our responsibility to ensure that introducers and intermediary partners have access to the types of lenders who are fully transparent and can deliver flexible product ranges supported by the highest professional values.

“And we remain committed to working with lenders such as Hampshire Trust Bank who provide innovative, bespoke, complex funding solutions backed by strong service standards.”

 

Paradigm Mortgage Services

Meanwhile, Paradigm Mortgage Services has added buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans to its panel.

Zephyr’s range includes standard and specialist buy-to-let products focusing on the needs of professional property investors.

These products are available for individuals and limited companies. On Zephyr’s latest range of standard products it has maximum loan limits of £1m up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) and £750,000 up to 75 per cent LTV.

Zephyr lends on HMOs up to six bedrooms and multi-unit freehold blocks of up to six units – the minimum property value for both is £100,000.

Member firms who are not already registered with Zephyr Homeloans can now do so, or if they are registered, can now change their payment route to Paradigm.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “There has been plenty to suggest that landlords are seeking to make the most of any post-lockdown private rental sector opportunities to both add to portfolios or refinance, and Zephyr’s product offering will provide further choice for advisers and their clients.

“It is also willing to look beyond standard landlord norms in terms of profession, income and tenants and we certainly believe that clients who fit this bill are likely to find a strong offering and service from Zephyr.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close