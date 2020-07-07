You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

MCI adds Zephyr to lender panel

by:
  • 07/07/2020
MCI adds Zephyr to lender panel
MCI Mortgage Club has added Zephyr Homeloans to its buy-to-let lender panel.

 

The move will give all members of MCI Club access to Zephyr’s range of buy-to-let deals, including limited companies, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks and flats above commercial premises.

Loan to values (LTVs) are available up to a maximum of 75 per cent with a maximum loan value of £750,000, and up to 70 per cent LTV for properties up to £1m.

Specialist products, including new builds have a maximum LTV of 70 per cent and a maximum loan value of £750,000 within the M25, or £500,000 outside the M25.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, (pictured) said: “The rental market continues to be an attractive market for property investors, especially post-lockdown where a surge in demand has already been observed.

“By adding Zephyr to our panel, our members have a wider set of product options to service their investment clients whether they are looking to expand or restructure their portfolio.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “We’re really pleased to be able to join the MCI Panel and bring our range of buy-to-let products to MCI Club members.

“In light of the unprecedented events of this year, it is more important than ever that distributors and lenders work closely together to provide access to the broadest range of mortgage products and insight to brokers.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

Close