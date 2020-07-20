First 4 Bridging adds Hope Capital to panel

First 4 Bridging (F4B) has added Hope Capital to its lender panel.

The arrangement will allow F4B’s intermediary partners and introducers to access Hope Capital’s product range.

The packager said it was in the process of an extensive review of its panel to ensure that lending partners demonstrate good service standards, competitive products, flexible criteria, and robust funding.

F4B director Donna Wells (pictured) said: “It’s more important than ever to ensure that we are aligned with lenders who have fully adjusted to what remains a transitional lending marketplace and who we can rely on to meet shifting client demands.”

Hope Capital managing director Gary Bailey added that F4B was a key player in the bridging finance market.

“Often bridging is somewhat of an unknown entity for many brokers who don’t deal with bridging day in, day out.

“We are delighted to partner with First 4 Bridging and join their panel of lenders where we aim to add choice, value and expertise in the bridging market.”