You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

First 4 Bridging adds Hope Capital to panel

by:
  • 20/07/2020
  • 0
First 4 Bridging adds Hope Capital to panel
First 4 Bridging (F4B) has added Hope Capital to its lender panel.

 

The arrangement will allow F4B’s intermediary partners and introducers to access Hope Capital’s product range.

The packager said it was in the process of an extensive review of its panel to ensure that lending partners demonstrate good service standards, competitive products, flexible criteria, and robust funding.

F4B director Donna Wells (pictured) said: “It’s more important than ever to ensure that we are aligned with lenders who have fully adjusted to what remains a transitional lending marketplace and who we can rely on to meet shifting client demands.”

Hope Capital managing director Gary Bailey added that F4B was a key player in the bridging finance market.

“Often bridging is somewhat of an unknown entity for many brokers who don’t deal with bridging day in, day out.

“We are delighted to partner with First 4 Bridging and join their panel of lenders where we aim to add choice, value and expertise in the bridging market.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Stuart Wilson More 2 Life
More 2 Life revives 14-day service promise

More 2 Life has reinstated its pledge to compensate customers £500 if the time from the date of application to...

Close