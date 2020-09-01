You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Foundation withdrawing 60 and 70 per cent LTV resi deals

by:
  • 01/09/2020
  • 0
Foundation withdrawing 60 and 70 per cent LTV resi deals
Foundation Home Loans is overhauling its specialist residential product offering later this week.

 

On 2 September it will be withdrawing its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 70 per cent LTV residential products.

The 60 per cent deals will be replaced on 3 September with an increased LTV of 65 per cent.

However, the 70 per cent LTV products will not be replaced.

In a message to brokers, Foundation said any decisions in principal (DIPs) on existing products will need to be received by 7pm on 2 September.

Brokers will then have 30 days from the DIP accept date to progress to the case to a full application.

Further details of the incoming products will be published later this week.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
West One sets up £5.5m bridge in fast-changing refinance deal

West One has finalised a £5.5 million bridging loan in 10 days on an upmarket block of flats in Radlett,...

Close