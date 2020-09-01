Foundation withdrawing 60 and 70 per cent LTV resi deals

Foundation Home Loans is overhauling its specialist residential product offering later this week.

On 2 September it will be withdrawing its 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 70 per cent LTV residential products.

The 60 per cent deals will be replaced on 3 September with an increased LTV of 65 per cent.

However, the 70 per cent LTV products will not be replaced.

In a message to brokers, Foundation said any decisions in principal (DIPs) on existing products will need to be received by 7pm on 2 September.

Brokers will then have 30 days from the DIP accept date to progress to the case to a full application.

Further details of the incoming products will be published later this week.