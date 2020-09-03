You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Foundation cuts residential rates and increases max loan size

by:
  • 03/09/2020
  • 0
Foundation cuts residential rates and increases max loan size
Foundation Home Loans has reduced rates and increased the maximum loan size in an overhaul to its residential range.

 

Furthermore, deals are now available at 65, 75 and 80 per cent loan to value (LTV), a move the lender said would make its mortgages accessible to more clients. 

As part of the update Specialist Lending Solutions revealed earlier this week, Foundation removed its 60 and 70 per cent LTV deals, replacing them with a 65 per cent range.

Its previous low rate of 2.79 per cent at 60 per cent LTV is available at 65 per cent LTV instead. In addition, the loan size at 65 per cent LTV has increased from £1.5m to £2m. 

At 75 per cent LTV, initial rates for F1 and F2 borrowers have seen reductions of up to 0.2 per cent on fixed rates and 0.1 per cent on discount rates. 

F1 borrowers are those who just miss mainstream mortgages due to their credit history, while F2 borrowers are those with credit blips. 

For F1 borrowers, the two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced from 3.59 per cent to 3.39 per cent and the two-year variable has gone down to 3.29 per cent from 3.59 per cent.  

The five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV has seen a reduction to 3.79 per cent from 3.99 per cent.  

F2 borrowers seeking a 75 per cent LTV mortgage will see the two-year fixed rate cut from 3.79 per cent to 3.59 per cent and the variable cut from 3.59 per cent to 3.49 per cent. 

The five-year fixed has been reduced to 3.99 per cent from 4.19 per cent 

All products have had their initial rates extended by three months. 

Jeff Knight, director of marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “The specialist residential market is undoubtedly changing and the likelihood is advisers will be seeing a significant growth in clients who, for many reasons, miss out on the mainstream or will have accumulated credit blips, perhaps as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. 

“These changes simplify our residential range, while building on our residential criteria improvements to include a far wider range of complex income types and sources. 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Keystone BDMs to review cases and lender helps brokers prevent fraud

Keystone Property Finance has modified several working processes to support brokers, as business practices continue changing in response to the...

Close