Darlington raises out of area minimum loan sizes to deal with ‘unprecedented demand’

The floor for out of area applications will be increased to £100,000, with the exception of shared ownership.

The society’s operating postcode areas are: DL, TS, DH, YO, SR and HG, where the standard minimum loan size of £25,000 will be maintained.

The change takes effect on 5pm 18 September, and applications where a DIP has been undertaken before the cut-off will still be accepted.

In a statement Darlington thanked broker partners for their continued support and patience through “this very busy period”.