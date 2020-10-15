Time running out to register for the British Specialist Lending Awards

The Virtual British Specialist Lending Awards are taking place at 4pm on Wednesday 28 October.

The awards are now only two weeks away and registration closes at 12pm on the day of the event, so book your ticket now to ensure you get a place.

If you do not register you will not be able to view the awards.

Book here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/venues/book-now/?pfat=3cf6444efd8041e882f39f3e556806da

Make sure you join us for live entertainment from musical comedy duo Flo & Joan. Social network with colleagues using our interactive social media wall and enjoy creating our signature cocktail.

For more information visit the awards website.