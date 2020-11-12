You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Avamore and Catalyst make broker-facing hires

by:
  • 12/11/2020
  • 0
Avamore and Catalyst make broker-facing hires
Avamore Capital and Catalyst Property Finance have added new faces to their broker facing and credit teams.

 

Avamore has hired Danielle Evans from Precise Mortgages as its fourth relationship manager.

Evans has 11 years’ experience in lending having previously held business development manager roles with Precise, Aldermore and Coventry Building Society.

She will be based in Leicestershire with a focus on developing relationships further among intermediaries in the East Midlands.

The lender said the hire was to develop dedicated and enhanced service levels for brokers outside of southern England.

Avamore has already hired a pair of originators and two new underwriters this year and said it was on course to match its 2019 lending volumes.

Avamore principal Amit Majithia said: “We are excited to have Danielle on board. The strength and depth of her relationships – particularly in areas where Avamore has not historically had a strong presence – will be invaluable to the company.

“We have ambitious lending targets and Danielle will play a crucial role in helping us to meet them.

“Danielle truly has a people focused approach and her personal ethos and attitude reflects exactly what we want to portray in the market, being customer-focused and solution driven in whatever we do.”

Evans added: “I am most looking forward to making an impact on the growth of the business and adding value to the team through my previous experience and relationships.”

 

 

Catalyst

Meanwhile, Catalyst has made a trio of appointments in its new business, credit and underwriting teams.

Andy Keehner has joined as a new client relationship manager having previously worked at Cynergy Bank, Oblix Capital and United Trust Bank.

Corey Wong (pictured left) has been appointed as a credit analyst joining from Nationwide Building Society where he had five years’ experience in mortgage underwriting.

And Fiona Collins (pictured right), who previously worked in the new business team has moved into a full time credit analyst role.

Catalyst Property Finance CEO Chris Fairfax said with records enquiries, applications and completions over recent months the lender needed to expand its team.

“Both Andy and Corey bring great skills and experience that will further bolster our teams,” he said.

“Fiona has worked with our new business team for over a year and we have been blown-away by her organisation skills; she will continue to support our intermediary contacts and their clients further along in their lending journey.

“We have a number of exciting initiatives launching in 2021 and, for that, we need a strong team of great people.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Adrian Moloney
InterBay launches semi-commercial mortgages

InterBay Commercial has launched a semi-commercial range featuring two, three and five-year fixed rate products.

Close