Avamore and Catalyst make broker-facing hires

Avamore Capital and Catalyst Property Finance have added new faces to their broker facing and credit teams.

Avamore has hired Danielle Evans from Precise Mortgages as its fourth relationship manager.

Evans has 11 years’ experience in lending having previously held business development manager roles with Precise, Aldermore and Coventry Building Society.

She will be based in Leicestershire with a focus on developing relationships further among intermediaries in the East Midlands.

The lender said the hire was to develop dedicated and enhanced service levels for brokers outside of southern England.

Avamore has already hired a pair of originators and two new underwriters this year and said it was on course to match its 2019 lending volumes.

Avamore principal Amit Majithia said: “We are excited to have Danielle on board. The strength and depth of her relationships – particularly in areas where Avamore has not historically had a strong presence – will be invaluable to the company.

“We have ambitious lending targets and Danielle will play a crucial role in helping us to meet them.

“Danielle truly has a people focused approach and her personal ethos and attitude reflects exactly what we want to portray in the market, being customer-focused and solution driven in whatever we do.”

Evans added: “I am most looking forward to making an impact on the growth of the business and adding value to the team through my previous experience and relationships.”

Catalyst

Meanwhile, Catalyst has made a trio of appointments in its new business, credit and underwriting teams.

Andy Keehner has joined as a new client relationship manager having previously worked at Cynergy Bank, Oblix Capital and United Trust Bank.

Corey Wong (pictured left) has been appointed as a credit analyst joining from Nationwide Building Society where he had five years’ experience in mortgage underwriting.

And Fiona Collins (pictured right), who previously worked in the new business team has moved into a full time credit analyst role.

Catalyst Property Finance CEO Chris Fairfax said with records enquiries, applications and completions over recent months the lender needed to expand its team.

“Both Andy and Corey bring great skills and experience that will further bolster our teams,” he said.

“Fiona has worked with our new business team for over a year and we have been blown-away by her organisation skills; she will continue to support our intermediary contacts and their clients further along in their lending journey.

“We have a number of exciting initiatives launching in 2021 and, for that, we need a strong team of great people.”