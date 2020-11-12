InterBay launches semi-commercial mortgages

InterBay Commercial has launched a semi-commercial range featuring two, three and five-year fixed rate products.

Under the range, commercial income can be considered alongside residential income, with loan to values (LTV) up to 70 per cent.

Rates start from 4.79 per cent for a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV.

Minimum loan size is £150,000 and interest-only or owner-occupier are also considered.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank (pictured), said: “This is an exciting range for InterBay Commercial and something I know our broker partners have been asking for.

“It was really important that we followed a structured approach to ensure we could fulfil market requirements and be transparent on the parameters around which we can confidently do business.

“Let’s be clear, these are still testing times, however with the experience and knowledge that InterBay Commercial brings to its intermediary broker partners, we’re absolutely confident that now is the right time to bring this semi-commercial offering to the market,” he added.