You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

InterBay launches semi-commercial mortgages

by:
  • 12/11/2020
  • 0
InterBay launches semi-commercial mortgages
InterBay Commercial has launched a semi-commercial range featuring two, three and five-year fixed rate products.

 

Under the range, commercial income can be considered alongside residential income, with loan to values (LTV) up to 70 per cent.

Rates start from 4.79 per cent for a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV.

Minimum loan size is £150,000 and interest-only or owner-occupier are also considered.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank (pictured), said: “This is an exciting range for InterBay Commercial and something I know our broker partners have been asking for.

“It was really important that we followed a structured approach to ensure we could fulfil market requirements and be transparent on the parameters around which we can confidently do business.

“Let’s be clear, these are still testing times, however with the experience and knowledge that InterBay Commercial brings to its intermediary broker partners, we’re absolutely confident that now is the right time to bring this semi-commercial offering to the market,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
UTB brings maximum lending up to 80 per cent LTV

United Trust Bank (UTB) has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its first and second charge residential mortgages...

Close