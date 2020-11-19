Kent Reliance expands HMO and MUFB range

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has widened its house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit free blocks (MUFB) proposition to include properties up to 10 bedrooms or units.

Rates on the range start from 3.79 per cent, with loan to values up to 75 per cent (LTV) on one to six bedrooms or units, and loan sizes up to £3m.

The lender offers up to 70 per cent LTV on seven to 10 bedrooms or units, with loans at £1.5m.

First-time landlords are considered on one to six-bedroom properties.

Limited company structures are welcomed, and the lender said it will consider less than perfect credit profiles.

Dawn Mirfin, group underwriting director at Kent Reliance parent company OneSavings Bank (pictured), said: “As a specialist lender, we’ve got the ability and experience to consider applications that other lenders may not be able to, because we look at each loan application individually and make a judgement based on the case’s own merits.

“Our service levels reflect our professional expertise and we’re pleased that our current buy-to-let service levels remain strong with AIPs assessed within 24 hours and a full underwrite within four days.”