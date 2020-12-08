You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay and Paragon extend BTL loan limits

by: James Staunton
  • 08/12/2020
  • 0
Landbay and Paragon extend BTL loan limits
Landbay has increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) from 75 to 80 per cent with two new buy-to-let products.

 

The deals, available on standard properties, mean Landbay is now back at pre-lockdown LTV levels.

The products are available on two and five-year fixed rates. The two-year fixed rate product comes with a rate of 3.79 per cent and the five-year fixed has a rate of 3.99 per cent. The rates are available for loans from £100,000 up to £750,000.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “These new products will be very positive news to intermediaries, enabling their clients to increase their portfolios in time to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday.

“However, time will be of the essence and lender service standards will be everything over the next few weeks.”

In November, Landbay secured an additional £300m in funding for its buy-to-let mortgage lending.

 

Paragon extends maximum loan value

Meanwhile, Paragon is launching a new five-year fixed rate for larger loans.

The new 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) product has an interest rate of 3.50 per cent, includes a free mortgage valuation, and has a fixed product fee of £3,500 and £299 application fee.

The product is available on single self-contained (SSC) properties with loans between £350,000 and £1m.

Paragon director of mortgage sales Moray Hulme said there was currently strong demand throughout the market and the lender was looking to serve landlords seeking higher value properties.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

James Staunton

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Matt Tristram
Second charge lending up 13 per cent as product ranges improve – Loans Warehouse

In November £80m of second charge loans were completed, an increase of £9m on October volumes of £71m, according to...

Close