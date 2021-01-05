Secure Trust Bank hires David McCreadie as CEO; Avamore promotes vice president – round-up

Secure Trust Bank PLC has appointed former Tesco Bank managing director David McCreadie as CEO, effective from 5 January.

McCreadie (pictured) has been a non-executive director of Secure Trust Bank since December 2019, and has 30 years’ experience in the banking industry.

He will succeed Paul Lynam who has resigned after more than 10 years in the role to take up his new position as CEO at Equinti Group. Lynam will continue to work for the group in an executive capacity before handing over to Lynam at the end of March.

McCreadie said he was delighted to take on the role.

“Since joining the board I have got to know the business well and have been hugely impressed by how the whole group, under Paul’s leadership has navigated the unprecedented circumstances of 2020.

“Despite the challenges that we continue to face as a result of the pandemic, I am confident the group is well positioned to grasp the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Lynam added: “Over the last decade I have enjoyed working with the group, its shareholders and staff, providing a great customer experience and building it into the successful bank that it is today.

“Having safely and profitably weathered the Covid storm in 2020, the group is a strong position to take advantage of the organic growth and merger and acquisition opportunities that will arise in the early phases of next economic cycle, as was the case after the global financial crisis.”

Avamore Capital makes internal VP hire

Avamore Capital has promoted Sabinder Sandhu from marketing manager to vice president, making her the company’s first internal vice president promotion.

She has also been made head of operations and marketing and given the responsibility of leading a team of three split across both functions. She will be tasked with promoting Avamore’s brand and focusing on the lender-broker relationship.

Sandhu has worked for Avamore since April 2018 when she joined as a marketing coordinator, having previously worked with them through a marketing agency between 2016 and 2017.

Sandhu said: “I am pleased to be leading on operations and marketing at Avamore. Having grown with the business this is an exciting next step as I have always considered the two functions to go hand in hand.

“I believe it’s important to consistently review and improve our internal practices as well as find ways to enhance the Avamore brand in the market.

“Furthermore, in my capacity as a vice president at the company, I am looking forward to working closely with the principals and being more involved in strategic planning for future business growth.”

Avamore’s principal Nikolay Petkov added: “We trust in Sabinder’s abilities and we have every confidence in her excelling within her new role as head of operations and marketing.

“Every decision she makes she does with careful consideration and has not only Avamore’s best interests in mind as a business, but she also cares deeply about the company’s culture and most importantly for the whole team.

“She has driven a lot of positive changes at Avamore and has always led by example with her hard work, integrity and dedication.”