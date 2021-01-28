You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Masthaven’s Rob Barnard looks for positivity in specialist lending at TSLE2021

by:
  • 28/01/2021
  • 0
Masthaven’s Rob Barnard looks for positivity in specialist lending at TSLE2021
Masthaven Bank director of intermediaries Rob Barnard will be picking out the positive elements of the specialist lending market and giving advisers a reason to smile at The Specialist Lending Online Event 2021.

 

The four-day event starts on Tuesday 9 February with a half day programme covering all aspects of the specialist lending sector.

Barnard will be joining four other specialist mortgage industry experts on the opening day to deliver presentations and then take live questions.

Despite the difficult and challenging last year, Barnard will be examining the positive aspects in the specialist mortgage market for brokers to be happy about.

He will look at trends and changes in the specialist market and new customer needs offering opportunities for brokers.

Barnard will also consider what lenders have to offer in terms of products, service and support and how the lessons learned during the pandemic can be used to benefit businesses.

Three days concentrating on specific markets will then continue the event, with bridging and commercial on Wednesday 10 February, second charge on Thursday 11 February and complex buy to let on Friday 12 February.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, which includes brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs, and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

For more information and to register for free visit the event website at: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/venues/the-specialist-lending-event-2021-online

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Mindset shift’ could mean return to more liquid property market – Arnold

We have seen an important shift in people’s attitude to buying a home and many are no longer holding off...

Close