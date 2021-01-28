Masthaven’s Rob Barnard looks for positivity in specialist lending at TSLE2021

Masthaven Bank director of intermediaries Rob Barnard will be picking out the positive elements of the specialist lending market and giving advisers a reason to smile at The Specialist Lending Online Event 2021.

The four-day event starts on Tuesday 9 February with a half day programme covering all aspects of the specialist lending sector.

Barnard will be joining four other specialist mortgage industry experts on the opening day to deliver presentations and then take live questions.

Despite the difficult and challenging last year, Barnard will be examining the positive aspects in the specialist mortgage market for brokers to be happy about.

He will look at trends and changes in the specialist market and new customer needs offering opportunities for brokers.

Barnard will also consider what lenders have to offer in terms of products, service and support and how the lessons learned during the pandemic can be used to benefit businesses.

Three days concentrating on specific markets will then continue the event, with bridging and commercial on Wednesday 10 February, second charge on Thursday 11 February and complex buy to let on Friday 12 February.

This event is open to mortgage intermediaries only, which includes brokers, mortgage advisers, and IFAs, and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.

