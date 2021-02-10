Shawbrook and First 4 Bridging bolster broker support

Shawbrook Bank and First 4 Bridging have bolstered their support for specialist property brokers by increasing underwriting capacity and offering compliance and technology assistance.

Shawbrook Property Finance has appointed 20 new team members to expand its underwriting and lending support functions; 12 underwriters and 8 completion officers.

The property finance division covers buy-to-let, commercial investment, bridging and second charge lending.

The bank said the recruitment drive would ensure that Shawbrook was ready to handle increasing demand in the lead up to the stamp duty cut-off.

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales for the property finance division, said: “We’re proud to have supported the market throughout the challenges of the past 12 months, working with brokers to find solutions for clients in the most complex of situations.

“We’ve strengthened the team with 20 highly skilled people to further enhance our proposition, and I look forward to the swift impact this will have on service level agreements.”

First 4 Bridging

Packager First 4 Bridging (F4B) has expanded its intermediary proposition by launching a network, following demand from its introducers for the service.

The network has put together a lending panel of mainstream, buy-to-let, specialist and short-term finance providers and will offer compliance support and a technology package such as remote file checking, research tools and access to a CRM system.

The network offering also includes professional indemnity insurance and a life assurance panel.

Steve Swyny, commercial director at F4B, said: “Developing a comprehensive network offering is no easy task and this is something we have not entered into lightly.

“Our core proposition has been put together in line with constant dialogue from intermediary partners who have expressed strong interest in working with us on such a basis. Especially around the inclusion of professional indemnity, where costs are rising year-on-year.”