You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

First 4 Bridging hires ex-Together corporate director

by:
  • 17/02/2021
  • 0
First 4 Bridging hires ex-Together corporate director
First 4 Bridging (F4B) has appointed Sonia Mann, former corporate director at Together, as a key account manager to cover the Midlands and surrounding areas.

 

Prior to her time at Together, Mann (pictured) spent 18 years at NatWest, worked at Santander and was client relations manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

F4B said her appointment will strengthen the firm’s intermediary and introducer support.

Mann’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations and the expansion of operations in the North West with the launch of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, said: “Sonia has a wealth of experience across financial services and her ability to connect with intermediaries will ensure that we provide the right level of support for our introducers across the Midlands and surrounding areas where she will focus her attention.

“This marks another important addition in our strategy to get even closer to our intermediary partners where possible under current lockdown restrictions and provide an additional level of specialist expertise out in the field.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Teachers BS launches JBSP mortgage

Teachers Building Society has launched a joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage to its range to support first-time buyers with family...

Close