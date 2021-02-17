First 4 Bridging hires ex-Together corporate director

First 4 Bridging (F4B) has appointed Sonia Mann, former corporate director at Together, as a key account manager to cover the Midlands and surrounding areas.

Prior to her time at Together, Mann (pictured) spent 18 years at NatWest, worked at Santander and was client relations manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

F4B said her appointment will strengthen the firm’s intermediary and introducer support.

Mann’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations and the expansion of operations in the North West with the launch of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, said: “Sonia has a wealth of experience across financial services and her ability to connect with intermediaries will ensure that we provide the right level of support for our introducers across the Midlands and surrounding areas where she will focus her attention.

“This marks another important addition in our strategy to get even closer to our intermediary partners where possible under current lockdown restrictions and provide an additional level of specialist expertise out in the field.”