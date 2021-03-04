West One and Castle Trust expand distribution, Roma added to sourcing – round-up

Users of the sourcing system will now gain access to Roma’s bridging, standard residential and commercial products.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma, said: “Partnering with innovative sourcers like Twenty7Tec is a natural progression for us.

“Using technology to enhance the initial decision making process around product selection allows the Roma team to concentrate on the more subjective decisions as the case progresses, acting with flexibility and customer centricity.”

Nathan Reilly (pictured), head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec added the firm was delighted its users would be able to source Roma Finance products.

West One and Castle Trust added to club panels

TMA Club has added West One Loans to its panel, giving its members access to the lender’s buy to let products.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Welcoming West One to TMA’s expanding buy-to-let panel reiterates our ongoing commitment to providing landlords with the best proposition and highest level of support.”

Meanwhile, Castle Trust Bank has joined Legal and General Mortgage Club’s panel, opening up its specialist range to the club’s members.

This includes Castle Trust Bank’s holiday let, portfolio, homes in multiple occupancy and ex-pat offerings.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal and General Mortgage Club, said: “Castle Trust Bank is another great addition to the Legal and General Mortgage Club lender panel.

“I am looking forward to working in partnership with the Castle Trust Bank team to provide our members with access to its specialist lending proposition.”