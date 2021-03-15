Castle Trust appoints Dowson to new role across North of England

Dowson’s more than 20 years’ experience spans high street and specialist lenders including Glenhawk, Together and Northern Rock.

The lender has created the new role to help consolidate and expand its footprint across England and Wales.

“Castle Trust Bank has a reputation for providing ambitious and innovative solutions to property investors, and I look forward to introducing new contacts in the North,” said Dowson (pictured).

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank, added: “I’m delighted Paula has joined us.

“Having worked with her before, I know she’ll quickly become a huge asset to the business, helping us to increase our reach to a greater number of brokers and enabling more buy-to-let investors to access finance and maximise returns.”