You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Complex Buy To Let -

Bridging

McGonigle and Fairfax become individual owners of Positive Lending and Catalyst

by:
  • 16/03/2021
  • 0
McGonigle and Fairfax become individual owners of Positive Lending and Catalyst
Paul McGonigle and Chris Fairfax have ended their partnership and joint ownership of Positive Lending and Catalyst Property Finance by each taking over one of the firms.

 

The pair and their families jointly founded Positive Lending as a specialist packager and distributor in 2009, with Catalyst then formed as a bridging lender in 2017.

McGonigle has now taken full ownership of Positive Lending where he is chief executive, while Fairfax has become the owner of Catalyst Property Finance and remains CEO.

 

Growing residential and buy to let

McGonigle told Specialist Lending Solutions the change removed any question about conflicts of interest and noted there was now capacity for Positive Lending to expand its operations.

“Business will continue as usual although we are already growing areas and will continue to do so in the residential and buy-to-let first charge space,” he said.

“As Catalyst staff are no longer in Positive House we have the capacity to grow our team numbers with the additional space as we continue to grow market share in the broker arena.”

The pair had largely been responsible for the firms they have subsequently taken over since Catalyst was launched to reduce the perception of conflicts of interest, McGonigle explained.

He continued: “Since the lender’s inception I held true to those values and ran Positive Lending transparently, allowing Chris to focus on the lender’s proposition.

“Chris will testify that any business received from Positive Lending would have been hard fought for and been best for that client.

“By removing myself from the lender I can continue to ensure that every client will get the best service and product placement from my team and the market can be under no illusion that no conflict exists, or ever did,” he added.

 

Launch into new markets

Meanwhile, in a statement Fairfax said Catalyst was being funded by a combination of institutional and private capital, with the lender set to launch into new markets later this year.

Catalyst has provided more than £250m of short-term funding to date and has a loan book exceeding £100m.

Fairfax said was absolutely delighted to have completed the acquisition of Catalyst.

“After spending over a decade as a specialist finance broker, I launched Catalyst by compiling everything I learned from working with other lenders, good and bad, to create a business I would have loved partnering with as an intermediary,” he said.

“I believe truly understanding the intermediary perspective and my broad experience of the market are key reasons as to why Catalyst has experienced the amazing growth trajectory to date.

“Looking to the future, we will continue to serve short-term mortgage customers and intermediaries well, and look forward to expanding to other areas of property lending over the coming months.”

He added: “I would like to thank Paul for his contribution to date and I wish him well for the future success of Positive Lending.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Together completes £200m securitisation

Together Financial Services has completed its first public commercial real estate mortgage backed securitisation worth £200m.

Close