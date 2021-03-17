Rewind Wednesday – The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021

Specialist Lending Solutions will exclusively release the video presentations from the event to watch at your leisure.

In this first edition the presentations released are:

How to future-proof your business

Roger Morris, group distribution director at OneSavings Bank

The specialist lending sector is expanding rapidly with demand for non-mainstream solutions dramatically exacerbated by the events of 2020.

Roger Morris addresses how advisers can identify the business opportunities this expansion creates and help more customers.

Reasons to be cheerful

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven

With a demanding 12 months behind us Rob Barnard identifies the numerous reasons for optimism when it comes to the specialist lending market.

He highlights what lenders are doing, changes to client behaviour and customer needs, and urges brokers to embrace the lessons learned during the pandemic.

Building society panel discussion

This panel brings together representatives from mutuals to discuss where they see the specialist lending market going and how the sector is adapting to borrower needs.

Harinder Chohan, mortgage and housing policy manager, Building Societies Association

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales, Saffron for Intermediaires

Dick Jenkins, chairman, Buckinghamshire Building Society

Caroline Shard, business development manager, Vernon Building Society

Chair: Paula John, editor in chief, Specialist Lending Solutions

The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage and specialist lending brokers.

For more information visit the website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/