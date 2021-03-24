You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Commercial Finance -

Bridging

SimplyBiz Mortgages launches specialist finance mortgage club

  • 24/03/2021
SimplyBiz Mortgages has launched a specialist property finance club giving its adviser members access to a range of specialist lending products.

 

The range of bridging loans, development finance, commercial mortgages and specialist buy-to-let products will be available from 12 lenders to start with.

The club will offer special arrangements and enhanced procuration fees, as well as exclusive access to some lenders and products which may not previously have been available to all brokers.

Lenders who are members of the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA), which is owned by SimplyBiz parent company Fintel, are offering the products.

They are Affirmative, InterBay Commercial, LendInvest, Masthaven, MFS, Octane, Octopus RE, Reward Finance, Roma Finance, Together, UTB and YBS Commercial.

Advisers and brokers who are members of SimplyBiz Mortgages or FIBA can access the club.

“Many firms have taken the opportunity to diversify over the past 12 months,” said Martin Reynolds, chief executive at SimplyBiz Mortgages.

“This unique opportunity now gives SimplyBiz Mortgages’ members access to a number of lenders in this highly-defined lender area, offering a variety of solutions for client requirements and adding another strength to the proposition.”

 

Close