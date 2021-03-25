You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Roma Finance joins Fluent Bridging panel

  • 25/03/2021
Roma Finance has been appointed to the newly-established lending panel of Fluent Bridging along with eight other lenders.

 

Fluent Bridging was set up at the beginning of March by parent company Fluent Money Group.

John Hardman, former head of sales for Bridging Finance Solutions, was appointed as managing director to lead the team of short-term finance brokers.

Roma specialises in bridging, development and buy-to-let products for residential and commercial opportunities.

“I am delighted to have Roma Finance on my panel of lenders,” said Hardman.

“They have been a model of consistency for many years in this sector and have carved out a niche for themselves when providing tailor-made solutions for heavy conversions and mid-sized property developments. Fluent Bridging are very much looking forward to working with their team.”

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma, added: “Being asked to be part of this new initiative is very exciting.

“The fact that Fluent Money Group is entering the bridging market is a welcome move for the industry and it complements their already solid offering.

“There is a real appetite in the business to grow and support their customers, that I have witnessed personally. This drive and commitment to the market and end borrower is perfectly aligned to the values of the Roma team.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

