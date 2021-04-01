You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Bridging lenders maintain rigorous checks to prevent bad brokers prevailing – Jannels

by: Vic Jannels, CEO at the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL)
  • 01/04/2021
  • 0
Bridging lenders maintain rigorous checks to prevent bad brokers prevailing – Jannels
I don’t think that anyone disagrees with the sentiment of the headline of last week’s contribution by Mike Coates, director at Commercial Expert – “Greedy, unethical brokers must not be allowed to pollute the bridging market”.

 

But the content of the blog painted a rather unfair picture of the bridging market and the brokers working within it.

We know that in every sector of the mortgage market, and life in general, there will be a few who will look to exploit a situation for profit.

But within his article, Coates seems to disregard the checks and balances that are put in place by respectable lenders to ensure that the customer is being properly treated and that suitable exit routes are in place.

And, where a broker has been identified as acting inappropriately, lenders will share this information.

 

‘Smash and grab’ brokers don’t last

From my own experience, as someone who has worked as a broker in the bridging market for many years, the only way it is possible to build a career in this market is through ongoing client relationships.

Brokers who take a ‘smash and grab’ approach tend to get found out very quickly and don’t last in the industry for too long.

Also, lenders will ask if a bridge is really the right route for the client as part of their due diligence and so there are multiple barriers preventing the behaviour that Coates alludes to.

Within his article, he also bestows the virtues of membership of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), which is a fine association with a track record of upholding standards. But it is not the only one.

There is also the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), of which many brokers active in bridging are members, the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA), and of course, the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL), of which I am currently the chief executive.

 

Vibrant, customer-focused market

At the ASTL we have a strict code of conduct that guides all of our members and covers elements such as Treating Customers Fairly, where all members, regulated or otherwise, must abide by the spirit of the requirements of the FCA.

It also covers things like the way any complaints should be handled and dictates the need for transparency in the way fees are charged, and so provides reassurance for anyone – broker or customer – who transacts with one of our members.

I tacitly agree with the headline and the sentiment that we must ensure the market does not become tainted and agree that the NACFB is doing a good job to ensure this is the case.

But so too are associations such as the ASTL, which is one of the reasons that we have such a vibrant and customer focused market in the short term lending sector.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Vic Jannels, CEO at the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL)

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Paragon funds 21-property residential development

Paragon Bank has provided £5.1m to developers Greymoor Homes for the acquisition of a site in East Sussex.

Close