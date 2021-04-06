Damien Druce joins rebranded Black & White Bridging

The firm said it had undertaken the rebrand from its regional basis to create a national identity for intermediaries as it plans to expand coverage across the country.

Druce has almost two decades of experience in the specialist lending sector and will be responsible for driving the lender’s “ambitious growth plans” while working alongside founder Martyn Smith.

Druce (pictured) was most recently director of intermediaries at Assetz Capital, which he left in late 2019, and has been a consultant to lenders in the market since then.

Prior to that, Druce held senior sales roles at LendInvest and Castle Trust.

Druce said he was delighted to be joining Black & White Bridging and added: “Martyn and I intend to take the best of an already respected short term lending brand and build on those foundations to create a national presence and bring our particular style of bridging to a wider audience.”

Martyn Smith director and founder of Black & White Bridging welcomed Druce, who will be working alongside him to raise the profile of the new brand and develop its proposition to brokers.

“With his passion for short term lending, allied to our collective experience in this space, Damien will occupy a central and pivotal position in the new business,” he said.

“In taking our brand to market, he brings a deep appreciation of what brokers want from a lender, which will be central to our approach.

“His experience will be invaluable in shaping our offering both now and in the future.”