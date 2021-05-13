You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Video: Large-scale landlords see the current market as a chance to expand – West One Loans

  • 13/05/2021
Landlords with larger portfolios see the busy property market and stamp duty holiday as reasons for expansion, West One Loans has said.

 

Speaking with Specialist Lending Solutions, Andrew Ferguson, managing director – buy-to-let, at West One Loans, said the market had been “remarkably resilient,” throughout the pandemic. 

Ferguson said: “We, like most of our competitors and other lenders in the market, are definitely seeing a real demand for buy to let profile this year. That’s a mixture of the pent-up demand that was possibly seen as part of the pandemic, and the stamp duty holiday that has been extended until June. 

“We’re definitely seeing the larger-scale landlords that we deal with using it as an opportunity to increase their portfolio.” 

He also hinted at remortgage opportunities for brokers, suggesting the maturities market which made up 75 per cent of business last year would continue into 2021. 

“We expect a busy time of it and we’re seeing that already this year,” he said. 

Identifying areas of business growth, Ferguson said he expected to see opportunities for expansion in limited company, holiday let and expat sectors.  

Ferguson also suggested higher-yielding properties, such as homes in multiple occupancy and multi-unit blocks would be desirable to clients. 

Watch the first part of the video series [10:59] below, hosted by editor of Mortgage Solutions, Victoria Hartley. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

