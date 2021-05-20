You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Keystone hires BDM for South West as team resumes face-to-face meetings

  20/05/2021
Keystone hires BDM for South West as team resumes face-to-face meetings
Keystone Property Finance has hired Ross Williams as its business development manager for the South West, to replace Paul Rockett who is retiring in June after 38 years in the sector.

 

Williams (pictured) has more than five years’ experience as a BDM in the South West and joins from distributor Black Book Finance, where he focused mainly on buy-to-let and commercial business.  

Prior to that, he was a BDM for fellow distributor Enterprise Finance. 

Williams will take over Rockett’s roles and responsibilities, including going to meet brokers in the region over the coming weeks. 

The lender’s BDMs are preparing for a return of face-to-face meetings after 14 months of remote appointments. 

Brokers who do not wish to meet face-to-face will continue to be able to contact their Keystone BDM using video call, online chat, email or phone. 

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We have shown over the past 14 months that we can work remotely while maintaining good service levels, and even when things return to normal, we will continue to offer brokers the choice of how they communicate with us. 

“But after so long at home, our BDM teams are itching to get back on the road to speak to brokers about their complex buy-to-let cases and to tell them all of the exciting things we have in the pipeline. 

“That said, we realise there will be many brokers out there who do not want to meet face-to-face, for whatever reason, and we completely understand that.  

“As a modern, innovative lender, we aim to be as flexible as possible, and we will gladly continue to help solve brokers’ complex buy-to-let cases through their chosen medium,” she added.  

Regarding Rockett’s retirement and Williams’ appointment, Coole added: “Paul is an exceptionally well-liked, valued and talented team member and we are going to miss his unparalleled experience here at Keystone. He’s been a wonderful colleague over the past few years, and I’d like to thank him for his hard work and effort. But at the same time, after more than 38 years in the mortgage market, if anyone deserves a long and happy retirement, then it’s Paul.  

“In Ross, we have the perfect successor, someone with fantastic experience and who has a deep understanding of both buy-to-let and commercial lending. We are thrilled to welcome Ross on board and we are confident he will be a major asset.” 

