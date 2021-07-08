West One Loans added to Tenet Group panel

Tenet Group has added West One Loans’ buy-to-let (BTL) division to its lender panel, which will give the group's brokers greater choice as landlords look to grow their portfolios.

The lender will give Tenet’s brokers access to its BTL products and its end-to-end service.

The products include its standard range up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with rates starting at 3.94 per cent as well as its homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) offering with rates beginning at 3.49 per cent.

It also includes a limited editions five-year fixed rate at 3.14 per cent in its standard range, as well as as it holiday let and ex-pat product ranges.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), managing director of West One Loans’ buy-to-let division, said: “This is good news for Tenet’s brokers as they will now have access to our comprehensive range of buy-to-let products.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, added: “We’re excited to be adding West One’s buy-to-let expertise to our panel and believe that their specialist range of products will help our advisers give great advice to those with more bespoke requirements.”