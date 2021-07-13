Property adviser firm Strettons joins ASTL

Founded in 1931, Strettons operates in London and the Home Counties and has more than 120 staff. It offers property auctions, property and asset management, valuation and advisory services for property portfolio management and investment.

As part of its membership, Strettons has signed up to a code of conduct which includes treating customers fairly, not charging commission or other payment which is perceived as excessive and fees are openly disclosed.

Other firms who have joined as associate members this year included Landwood Group, Memery Crystal and Griffins.

The ASTL is a trade body for bridging and short-term mortgage and loan providers which was formed in 2008. It aims to protect and promote the interests of its members and give confidence to consumers.

ASTL’s chief executive Vic Jannels (pictured) said: “Our growing membership reflects the increasing number of like-minded businesses that want to demonstrate a commitment to high standards and focus on the end customer.

“This is helping to grow the reputation of the short-term lending sector, helping to build a larger market for all of our members, associate members and intermediaries in the process.”