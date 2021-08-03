You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Alternative Bridging Corporation hires underwriter and case manager

by:
  • 03/08/2021
Alternative Bridging Corporation hires underwriter and case manager
Alternative Bridging Corporation has added Kalpna Patel to its underwriting team and Maria Mcilroy has joined as case manager as the company continues to grow.

 

Patel (pictured) has worked at Santander for more than 27 years in lending and underwriting roles and was most recently a relationship manager, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Mcilroy has spent the past seven years working at broker firms including St James’s Place and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The lender has been making a number of changes to its portfolio in recent months, cutting rates on loans up to 70 per cent loan to value, bringing back its overdraft product and introducing a 90 per cent loan to cost product.

Alternative Bridging Corporation has also partnered with fintech specialist Nivo to offer an app to improve their application process, and as a result quicken its deal completion.

Alternative Bridging Corporation’s director Stephen Meller said that having an “experienced and committed team” was key to providing outstanding service and these latest hires showed its continuing investment in its team.

He added: “They both have great expertise and are genuinely committed to going above and beyond to deliver excellent results for brokers and borrowers – I know they will fit in very well.”

