Enra secures £750m facility to build West One bridging book

Non-bank lender Enra has secured a £750m funding facility with JP Morgan with which to build a bridging portfolio under the West One brand.

The new facility adds scale to Enra’s short-term lending platform and has “substantially reduced” its cost of borrowing, it said.

The “significant advancement” was one of several in the past year which meant it was building on an already well-diversified funding platform.

Enra aimed to grow assets under management “significantly beyond” the current level of £1.2bn. Building a robust lending platform, in partnership with global financial institutions, formed an important part of this strategy, it said.

The lender revealed annual originations were “in excess of £1.5bn”, and that it was continuing to target growth this year and next.

The company earlier agreed a £250m forward-flow arrangement with JP Morgan, in February. This followed a £270m public securitisation in October last year.

Danny Waters, chief executive at Enra (pictured), said: “We’re really excited about the scale this transaction will give us.”

Ben Peletier, managing director in securitised products, at JP Morgan, said: “We’re pleased to broaden our relationship with Enra and are very supportive of its plans for expansion in specialist lending. This transaction is a clear indication of the scale of Enra’s ambitious growth plans.”