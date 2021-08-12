You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Enra secures £750m facility to build West One bridging book

by:
  • 12/08/2021
  • 0
Enra secures £750m facility to build West One bridging book
Non-bank lender Enra has secured a £750m funding facility with JP Morgan with which to build a bridging portfolio under the West One brand.

 

The new facility adds scale to Enra’s short-term lending platform and has “substantially reduced” its cost of borrowing, it said.

The “significant advancement” was one of several in the past year which meant it was building on an already well-diversified funding platform.

Enra aimed to grow assets under management “significantly beyond” the current level of £1.2bn. Building a robust lending platform, in partnership with global financial institutions, formed an important part of this strategy, it said.

The lender revealed annual originations were “in excess of £1.5bn”, and that it was continuing to target growth this year and next.

The company earlier agreed a £250m forward-flow arrangement with JP Morgan, in February. This followed a £270m public securitisation in October last year. 

Danny Waters, chief executive at Enra (pictured), said: “We’re really excited about the scale this transaction will give us.”

Ben Peletier, managing director in securitised products, at JP Morgan, said: “We’re pleased to broaden our relationship with Enra and are very supportive of its plans for expansion in specialist lending. This transaction is a clear indication of the scale of Enra’s ambitious growth plans.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Ultimate Finance appoints regional director; Hope Capital expands underwriting team

Specialist lender Ultimate Finance has appointed Thomas Ludden (pictured) as its regional director for the East Midlands and East Anglia...

Close