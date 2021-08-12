FutureBricks adds bridging and development products to CloudTwenty7

FutureBricks has added its bridging and development product ranges to Twenty7Tec's platform CloudTwenty7, enabling brokers to access criteria and source the products.

The partnership will let brokers access residential-led loans up to 80 per cent loan-to-gross-development-value.

The loan sizes for the bridging products range from £50,000 to £1m. The development loans go from £100,000 to £1m.

Gareth Ward, head of underwriting at FutureBricks, said: “We’re already an innovator in providing bridging and development loans to small and medium size developers. Small ticket facilities are often overlooked, whereas we recognise huge demand for smaller, short-term bridging and development facilities.”

“By aligning with Twenty7Tec, we’re more easily identifiable to brokers and borrowers, and can expand our offering to a much wider group,” Ward added.

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, said: “We’re really pleased to have added a technology-led lender like FutureBricks to CloudTwenty7 so advisers can access and source its product range and criteria.”