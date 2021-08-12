You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

FutureBricks adds bridging and development products to CloudTwenty7

  • 12/08/2021
FutureBricks has added its bridging and development product ranges to Twenty7Tec's platform CloudTwenty7, enabling brokers to access criteria and source the products.

 

The partnership will let brokers access residential-led loans up to 80 per cent loan-to-gross-development-value.

The loan sizes for the bridging products range from £50,000 to £1m. The development loans go from £100,000 to £1m.

Gareth Ward, head of underwriting at FutureBricks, said: “We’re already an innovator in providing bridging and development loans to small and medium size developers. Small ticket facilities are often overlooked, whereas we recognise huge demand for smaller, short-term bridging and development facilities.”

“By aligning with Twenty7Tec, we’re more easily identifiable to brokers and borrowers, and can expand our offering to a much wider group,” Ward added.

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, said: “We’re really pleased to have added a technology-led lender like FutureBricks to CloudTwenty7 so advisers can access and source its product range and criteria.”

