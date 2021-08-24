You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging - Second Charge Lending -

Bridging

F4B Network adds Precise Mortgages to lending panel

by:
  • 24/08/2021
  • 0
F4B Network adds Precise Mortgages to lending panel
F4B Network, which launched in February this year, has grown its lending panel with the addition of Precise Mortgages.

 

The addition of Precise Mortgages will give network members access to residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and second charge loans, as well as access to its underwriting and credit risk management processes.

The network has set out to assemble a broad lending panel that covers mainstream, BTL, specialist and short-term finance, as well as protection and general insurance providers.

It also offers full complaints support and tech packaging containing features such as remote file checking, a CRM system, research tools and a general insurance package.

F4B Network’s commercial director Steve Swyny (pictured) said: “Precise Mortgages is a lender which is operating at the top of its game and combines an exciting proposition with a huge amount of experience and expertise across the specialist markets.

“It’s a lender which prides itself on strong service values and utilises the latest technology and scorecards to give decisions on a range of transactions within minutes. This approach aligns perfectly with our offering and will provide a great option for our advisers and their clients who continue to be underserved by the more traditional element of the lending community.”

Emily Machin, Precise Mortgages head of specialist finance and new build, added: “We’re delighted to join the F4B Network and bring our innovative offering to an even wider range of brokers.

“As one of the country’s leading specialist lenders, we’re excited to be partnering with a network which is dedicated to generating more opportunities for brokers to grow their businesses in the right way.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Matt Bartle Leeds Building Society
Leeds BS adds holiday let deals to offering

Leeds Building Society has added a pair of five-year fixed rate holiday let mortgages to its range.

Close