F4B Network adds Precise Mortgages to lending panel

F4B Network, which launched in February this year, has grown its lending panel with the addition of Precise Mortgages.

The addition of Precise Mortgages will give network members access to residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and second charge loans, as well as access to its underwriting and credit risk management processes.

The network has set out to assemble a broad lending panel that covers mainstream, BTL, specialist and short-term finance, as well as protection and general insurance providers.

It also offers full complaints support and tech packaging containing features such as remote file checking, a CRM system, research tools and a general insurance package.

F4B Network’s commercial director Steve Swyny (pictured) said: “Precise Mortgages is a lender which is operating at the top of its game and combines an exciting proposition with a huge amount of experience and expertise across the specialist markets.

“It’s a lender which prides itself on strong service values and utilises the latest technology and scorecards to give decisions on a range of transactions within minutes. This approach aligns perfectly with our offering and will provide a great option for our advisers and their clients who continue to be underserved by the more traditional element of the lending community.”

Emily Machin, Precise Mortgages head of specialist finance and new build, added: “We’re delighted to join the F4B Network and bring our innovative offering to an even wider range of brokers.

“As one of the country’s leading specialist lenders, we’re excited to be partnering with a network which is dedicated to generating more opportunities for brokers to grow their businesses in the right way.”